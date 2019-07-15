Atiku Seeks to Tender Video Allegedly Showing How Presidential Poll Was Rigged

By Alex Enumah

The move by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, to tender video evidence of how the poll was allegedly rigged was Monday vehemently opposed by Buhari, All Progressives Congress APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shortly after Atiku and PDP’s lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, announced the intention to tender 48 video compact disc to show how the election was allegedly rigged state by state, INEC counsel, Yunus Usman SAN, rose to vehemently oppose the petitioners’ bid to show the video in the court room.

The explanation that the objection be defferred till final address stage could not make the INEC lawyer shift grounds.

Similarly President Muhammadu Buhari’s lawyer and that of the APC aligned themselves with the position of INEC that Atiku should not be allowed to tender and play the video before the tribunal.

They cited several authorities to justify their objections against the tendering of video compact disc.

Meanwhile the tribunal has adjourned till after break period to decide whether or not the video should be played and admitted as evidence.

More details later…