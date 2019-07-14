Super Eagles Fail Algeria Hurdle, to Play Tunisia in Bronze Match

Nigeria’s dream of a fourth AFCON title has ended as Super Eagles lost 1-2 to Algeria in the second semi final decided in Cairo on Sunday night.

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez fired Algeria into the AFCON final with a sensational free-kick into the far corner in the dying seconds of the five added minutes to regulation time.

An own goal by William Troost Ekong gifted the Desert Foxes the lead while a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) earned Nigeria a penalty resulting from Aissa Mandi’s handling of Oghenekaro Etebo volley from outside the box. Odion Ighalo converted the spot kick.

Nigeria will next play Tunisia who lost 1-0 to Senegal in the bronze match on Saturday.