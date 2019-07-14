Lawan Greets Obaigbena at 60, Says THISDAY Chairman Changed Face of Nigerian Journalism

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has fecilitated with the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspaper/ARISE Televiision , Mr Nduka Obaigbena, as he turned 60 on Sunday.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, noted the contributions of Obaigbena, who is also the President of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), in uplifting and changing the face of journalism profession in the country.

According to him, it was significant that in spite of the challenges confronting the media industry which resulted in the collapse of many newspapers, THISDAY Newspaper has continued to soar to enviable height.

“This has demonstrated your ability to deploy your administrative, managerial and professional acumen to navigate a difficult business and professional terrain to succeed.

“As journalist, columnist and publisher, you have no doubt made your impact to the growth and development to journalism profession in Nigeria and beyond,” Lawan said.