We’re Ready for APC Primaries, Says Lokpobiri 

Director General of the Senator Heineken Lokpobiri Campaign, Mr. Warman Ogoriba, yesterday said the former minister, who is an aspirant for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, was fully prepared for any form of primaries adopted by his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogoriba, who spoke at the campaign office of the former senator in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the inauguration of coordinators, including eight persons from all the local governments in the state, 105 ward coordinators and 24 constituency coordinators, said Lokpobiri was not afraid since he was sure of winning the APC ticket irrespective of who his challenger is.

The event also coincided with the inauguration of the campaign office of Dr. Franklin Osaisai, a nuclear scientist and former Chief Executive at the Nigerian Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) along Isaac Boron Way, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Osaisai boasted that he remained the most qualified to govern the state, given his exposure and his knowledge of the oil-rich state. He described the times as difficult, but noted that he had the solution to the problems of the state if given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket.

“There is vacancy in Creek Haven because Governor Seriake Dickson is leaving office in February. It is quite clear that it is only one who is fully prepared that can effectively take over. And I am ready to move into creek haven,” he said.

He added that having obtained the nomination form in Abuja, he was fully ready for the primaries, promising to transform the state.

“We are prepared to provide service and leadership. You can’t move around after seven O’ clock. We need to reduce the poverty level. The devil operates in darkness. The state capital is in darkness. We will give light to Bayelsa.

“Our communities don’t have hospitals. Every child born should be able live a reasonable life. I am a village man, we will ensure that the hospitals in all the communities are equipped to tackle these diseases that kill our people,” he said.

Speaking to a packed hall, the erstwhile Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, through his DG, maintained that his was a mission to rescue the state from the pangs of hunger, darkness and underdevelopment.

He urged all the newly appointed foot soldiers to ensure that Lokpobiri was returned as the candidate of the APC, noting that winning the next poll rests solely on what they do or fail to do between now and November when the election will take place.

“You must make sure you reach all the wards, all the local governments and all the villages in Bayelsa. Although we don’t know the mode of primaries. It might be electoral college, indirect or direct, whatever it is the onus lies on you to carry our messages to the hinterlands.

“You have been carefully selected to carry this task. To whom much is given, much is expected. We will allow you do your job. You need to interact with the delegates the gospel of Heineken Lokpobiri who is desirous of bringing development to this state.

“He believes that Bayelsa is not where it is supposed to be. He believes that Bayelsa does not need a suit and tie governor, but a Jean and shirt man because this metropolis shouldn’t be like this. There must be light, water in Bayelsa. The hunger is killing, he will empower you.

“Nobody has worked under him and has cried. If you work, you will reap. He will run a government of serious minded people. This is the only functional secretariat in this Bayelsa. That’s because we have a vision and direction and haven’t come here to play” he said.

Lokpobiri had last weekend officially opened his campaign office, which was attended by Audu Ogbeh, who immediately endorsed him for the position of governor and assured him of his support.