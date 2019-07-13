… Real One Rates Lightweight Division Nigeria’s as Most Competitive 

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, has proclaimed that the lightweight division is currently the most competitive and the best on the Nigerian boxing scene.

Oladosu is due to fight Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu in a national lightweight bout challenge on Sunday.

The flamboyant boxer explained that the division has the best groomed Nigerian boxers.

“Today, the lightweight category has the best boxers. It has Joe Boy (Oto Joseph), Berinja (Tope Agboola), Hamzat (Mubarak), myself and of course, my next opponent at GOtv Boxing Night, Hameed. These guys might be my rivals, but they are all talented guys.

The former national lightweight champion also expressed his desire to challenge for the African belt and dethrone his compatriot, Joe Boy.

Two all-female bouts are also scheduled for the event, as Rodiat Ibrahim will square up against Rodiat Yusuf, while Adedeji Abiodun will take on Cynthia Ogunsemilore.