Obaseki visits family of late Husaini Abdullahi, former Gov. of old Bendel State

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Vice Admiral (retd.) Husaini Abdullahi, former military governor of Old Bendel State, who died in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Obaseki who spent time with the late Abdullahi’s children and other relatives in their Abuja residence, assured of the state government’s readiness to support the family especially in their period of grief.

The late Abdullahi, who died at age 80, served as Governor of old Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978.

Recall that earlier in the week, governor Obaseki in his condolence message described Abdullahi as a fine naval officer and elder statesman, who contributed to the development of present-day Edo State (part of the old Bendel State) and Nigeria in general.

“He was a gallant soldier and a businessman, who made huge impact in business after his retirement,” Obaseki said, and added that Abdullahi’s counsel to the younger generation of Nigerian leaders would be missed, while praying that God grants him eternal rest.