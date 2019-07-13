Gov Emmanuel Assigns Portfolios

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assigned portfolios to the newly sworn-in 19 Commissioners and two Special Advisers that would help in the execution of his completion agenda of the second term in the state. The governor while also swearing-in four Permanent Secretaries Thursday said to boost manpower development in the state, he intends to create a full-fledged ministry to handle manpower planning. Those sworn-in and their portfolios were Mr. Akan Okon (Ministry of Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport), Mr. Ime Okon Ekpo (Ministry Lands & Water Resources), Nse Udo Essien, PhD (Ministry of Education), Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, (Ministry of Justice), Sir Monday Ebong Uko (Ministry of Youth and Sports), Mr. Nsikan Linus Nkan (Ministry of Finance). Also on the list include Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Ikpong Etteh (Ministry of Special Duties), Ephraim Akparawa Inyangeyen (Ministry of Works), Barr. Ekong Sampson (Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources), Mr. Charles Udoh (Ministry of Information), Hon. Orman Esin (Ministry of Culture and Tourism).

Others were Dr. Iniobong Essien (Ministry of Science and Technology), Dr. Dominic Ukpong (Ministry of Health), Dr. Glory Edet (Ministry of Agriculture and Women Affairs), Hon. Udo Ekpenyong (Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Prince Ukpong Akpabio (Ministry of Trade and Investment), Rt. Hon. Chief Uno Etim Uno (Ministry of Transport and Solid Minerals), Otuekong Raphael Bassey (Ministry of Housing), Prof. Victor Bassey Inoka (Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning) Those sworn-in as Special Advisers were Pastor (Hon.) Sunday Ekanem Ibuot (Political & Legislative Affairs Bureau) and Mrs. Ekemini David Umoh (Bureau of Rural Development and Cooperatives) while Barr Janet Daniel, Grace Aniefiok Udoinyang, Ekaete Iniobong Ekanem and Dr. Patrick Anietie Essien were sworn in as Permanent Secretaries.