GlaxoSmithKline Charts Fresh Growth Path

GSK Consumer Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Kunle Oyelana as it new Managing Director as part of its expansion drives.

The new appointment was announced at the the company’s 48th Annual General Meeting, AGM, that held in Lagos recently.

Oyelana brings to his new office over twenty years experience in the pharmaceutical discipline, where he has successfully held roles in different capacity across Africa and Asia. He has a track record of success in the development and effective implementation of robust strategies with a keen focus on delivering sustainable growth in diverse markets.

In his previous role as a Commercial Director for the Classic and Established Products (CEP) portfolio for GSK in the Africa and Developing Countries of Asia region, he provided stimulus for the over 40 markets in the region to achieve strong double-digit growth of key assets in a challenging environment.

While serving as the Marketing and Commercial Excellence Director for Nigeria and previously in Kenya, East Africa, he led the rapid deployment of Commercial Trade Channel strategies and effective utilization of multiple channels and platforms to deliver exceptional customer engagement and sustained business growth.

According to the company, Oyelana who also leads the GSK Pharmaceutical Nigeria business has a strong focus and drive to deliver outstanding business performance while strengthening controls and developing talent.

He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy and an MBA from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of Strathmore Business School in Kenya and IMD in Switzerland.

Responding, “I am excited at this new opportunity and I’m confident about the outlook for the GSK business in Nigeria.

“Together, with the resilience of the Nigerian team, we hope to continue to serve our customers, grow our brands and contribute to the economic growth of Nigeria.”

Given the exceptional talents that we have in Nigeria and the huge resource base of the country, I am confident that GSK will continue to deliver immense value to our consumers.