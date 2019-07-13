Buhari Hails THISDAY/ARISE Chairman, Obaigbena, at 60

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Abuja said he joined the media industry, particularly the THISDAY Newspaper, ARISE magazine and ARISE Television family to celebrate the Chairman of THISDAY/ARISE Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The president also congratulated Obaigbena whom he described as a media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

In a statement, the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started THISDAY newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made.

The statement added that as a journalist, columnist, publisher, and President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the president believes that Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance NPAN has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Adesina also said Buhari who described Obaigbena as an “ideas’ man,” felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.