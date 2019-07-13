Buhari Felicitates with Soyinka at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja warmly felicitated with the Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, on today’s occasion of his 85th birthday, describing the literary icon as a universal brand and one of the country’s greatest prides.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari joined family and friends of the cerebral academic in celebrating the many years of laudable achievements, recognitions, awards, and consistency, all of which he said brought pride not only to Nigerians but also Africans and the entire black race.

According to the statement, the president saluted Soyinka for his intellectual sagacity, interventions on state issues and polity through articles and comments, penchant for justice, and persistence in holding leaders to account. “As he clocks 85, President Buhari affirms that Prof Soyinka’s lifestyle sends a message to all Nigerians and Africans, especially the younger generation, that real success is measured by the intangibles of courage and impact brought to t

he life of others, rather than pursuit of personal interests.

The President congratulates the literary giant for projecting Nigerian and African values to the world, wishing him more years of health, wisdom and service to the nation and humanity,” the statement added.