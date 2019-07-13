Avon HMO Listed in Best 10 Companies to Work for in Africa

After an extensive 12-month Culture Audit Assessment of over 100 companies, Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO) has been named among the Top 10 Best Compa-nies to Work for in Africa (Small Corporates Category), by the Great Place To Work Institute. This was announced at the 2019 edition of the Best Workplaces Awards where Avon HMO also won the Best Workplace for Millennial Generation award.

The Great Place To Work Institute is a global organisation with a mission to build a better world by helping organisations become great places to work for all. This is done by leveraging 30 years of research to quantify the current state of an organisation’s workplace culture in order to show how it compares to the best in the world. Companies that have been certified in the past include, Deloitte, DHL, Cisco Systems, SC Johnson, Andela, Adobe, Ernst & Young among others.

This is the second time in 2019 that Avon HMO is getting recognised by a globally recognised organisation. In January, the leading health management organisation was listed in the 2019 Companies To Inspire Africa report by the London Stock Exchange Group. Simi-larly, Avon HMO once again earned the distinction of being the only Health Management Organisation in the country to be recognised by the institute.

Reacting to Avon HMO’s recognition and award, Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, expressed her delight and appreciation.

“We are immensely honoured to receive such an important award as this. Since inception, the goal at Avon HMO wasn’t just to become the preferred choice among health maintenance organisations in the country but also to create a workplace that everyone will look forward to coming into every day and thrive in their respective roles. With this recognition and award, we believe that Avon HMO will continue to be a destination for top talent in the country.

We sincerely thank the Great Place to Work Institute for celebrating and promoting global best practices in the workplace amongst Nigerian companies.”

Licensed in 2012, Avon Healthcare Ltd (Avon HMO) is a leading health management or-ganization providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to all Nigerians – individuals, families, groups, companies and communities. In 2015, Avon became the first HMO in the country to serve the retail market with an array of health plan options, offering everyone the opportunity to subscribe and pay via their mobile devices. By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon is empowering Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives.

Avon HMO is a part of the Heirs Holdings Group, an African proprietary investment com-pany driving Africa’s development through long-term investments in key sectors.

