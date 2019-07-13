AFAR’ s Roles in Economic Growth Acknowledged

The Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR), has been commended for clearing the path to economic growth in Nigeria through it dedicated fraud fighting strategies.

The commendations came as AFAR’s President, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun was elected international President of Charisma University Alumni Association and confirmed a full professor of Forensic Accounting and Finance.

Amidst other academic qualifications, Oyedokun obtained a BSc in Accounting and Finance, MSc in Taxation & Fiscal Policy as well as a PhD in Forensic Accounting and Audit in 2014, all from Charisma University, a Turks & Caicos Island based institution.

His election and elevation to the rank of full professor came on the heels of his appreciable forays to the body of knowledge and business world through his several engaging works in the field of forensic accounting and fraud analysis.

Oyedokun is also the President of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Lagos chapter and with his new roles come a greater challenge in raising the bar of his disciplines globally as well as drive his alma-mater to growth and competitiveness.

Commenting on the feats, the Chancellor University, Prof Peter Chris, who made the announcement of the professorial elevation reiterated the overwhelming credentials and academic excellence of Oyedokun.

He extolled his dedication to duties since he joined the university in areas of teaching, mentoring, coordinating and researching, adding that it was an honour well deserved.

He therefore urged him to use his new position to contribute meaningfully to forensic discipline both in learning and practice.

Responding, Oyedokun said: “This is the dream of any academic. You have to work for it if you must earn it. As the President of ACFE and AFAR,this new role confirms that we are not doing trial and error, we know what we are teaching, preaching and mentoring. It gives more opportunities to lead as expected without fear or favour”.