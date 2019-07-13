2019 PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge

Out of the over 1,3000 students who registered for this year’s PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge pan Nigeria, six finalists have emerged. The students emerged through a rigorous selection process that saw them slug it out across different stages of the competition held at different locations including Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos.

The six finalists emerged from the last leg of the competition which witnessed 30 students and nine “Premier Wild Card” showcase their practical knowledge of chemistry. The top six finalists selected from the practical test phase of the competition will compete for a chance to win the coveted grand prize of N1,000,000 (one million Naira) at the grand finale which is scheduled to take place later this month.

Speaking on the progress of the competition, , Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, reiterated the importance of chemistry adding that the subject was at the heart of all manufacturing hence the need to build students’ interest in chemistry in order to produce the right manpower for the manufacturing industry.

“This year we are making bold our commitment to the development of Chemistry in Nigeria by expanding this project nationwide. The huge registration numbers show that Nigerians are excited about our work and are eager to be part of it.” She added. Aside the N1million grand cash prize for the science competition, the first and second runners up will go home with N750,000 (Seven hundred and fifty thousand Naira) and N500,000 (five hundred thousand Naira) respectively. In addition to individual prizes, the winners’ schools will also receive computers and laboratory equipment. The competition is sponsored by PZ Cussons’ flagship toilet Soap brand, Premier.