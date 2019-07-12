Star Lager Pumps up Eagles’ Victory Celebration

Sonorous music, thunderous applause and much more in a carnival-like atmosphere greeted the Super Eagles’ splendid qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday across the Star Fan Parks.

The Super Eagles confirmed their supremacy over South Africa; beating them 2-1 in the quarter-final game played at the Cairo International Stadium.

Since the beginning of the continental football showpiece in Egypt, Nigerian Breweries’ Premium brand, Star Lager beer has been making the AFCON a worthwhile experience for its loyal customers and passionate football fans with its Shine On Naija Campaign.

However, with the Nations Cup now at its business end, the Official Beer for the Super Eagles have increased the tempo with more prizes and entertainment for all, at the various Star Fan Parks across the country.

At the National Stadium in Lagos, many fans went home with authentic Super Eagles jerseys after been selected in the raffle draws conducted at half time and also at the end of 90 minutes.

Other mouthwatering prizes were also won during the semi-final match.

Most of the lucky fans have vowed to wear their new jerseys on Sunday as they reckon that Star Larger is now synonymous to good luck for the Super Eagles

“I am confident the Super Eagles will keep shining with Star Lager until they win that trophy, trust me, the Cup is coming home,” Stephen Echezona one of the lucky prize winners stated.

Some of the other winners who went home with prizes include; Victor Emmanuel, Bamidele Nwachukwu, Victor Sesan, Humble Egesimba, and Mayowa Aje among others.

Since the beginning of the tournament, Star Lager beer has provided wonderful viewing experiences in various locations across Nigeria at the Star Fan parks, thrilling consumers for hours on match day nights with notable Djs on ground to entertain the crowd.

The Super Eagles will battle Algeria for a place in the AFCON finals on Sunday still at the Cairo International Stadium where Egyptian fans have adopted Nigeria as their own since the elimination of the Pharaohs of Egypt.