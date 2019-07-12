SPAR Rewards Teen Actress

Peter Uzoho

In continuation of its drive to encourage youngsters in the creative industry, renowned hypermarket store, SPAR Nigeria, has rewarded a talented teenage actress, Miss Mariam Kayode, who emerged ‘Best Child Actor’ in a movie she featured in which was showcased at the 2019 RealTime Film Festival.

The movie titled: ‘The Coffin Salesman,’ directed by Imoh Umoren, was among the selected children films screened at the third edition of RealTime Film Festival, which was sponsored by SPAR and held in various locations in Lagos State.

The festival brings different categories of competitive films made by kids and is loaded with variety of sessions, including a workshop session where the children are taught the rudiments of filmmaking and a film screening session where their productions are also shown.

This yearly’s edition attracted participants from both corporate and social world, including A-list movie artistes and celebrities.

A total of 178 short movies of various genres from 156 countries were screened alongside four feature films.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Marketing, SPAR Nigeria, Mr. John Goldsmith, said Nigerian children need to be aided to achieve their aims in life, pointing out that it has been discovered that many children who are interested in film production and performing arts

have not had a leeway into the industry.

“Creative expressions cannot be separated from the realities of this age. Nigerians are doing great exploits globally and we need to nurture the upcoming talents that will in turn enhance the creative industry in the country in general. Our brand will continue to support the development of the Nigerian child through various initiatives,” Goldsmith said.

Appreciating SPAR for its support to the annual film fiesta, the Artistic Director, RealTime Film Festival, Mr. Stanlee Ohikhuare, said: “The organisers and volunteers of the Film Festival appreciate the support of SPAR in extending the frontiers of the festival.

“The emergence of talented children can be encouraged with incentives that will contribute to their overall success in the industry.”

He added that the creative industry in the country will blossom the more if brands like SPAR and others support the ingenuity of everyone in the filmmaking sub-sector of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Responding to the award, an elated Kayode, said: “I

am excited to be a recipient of the award this year. SPAR has rewarded

me for being a part of the movie industry and I will give my best to

acting till the brand becomes so proud of me. This year’s award will

spur me more into action. Every company that encourages children like

SPAR is developing the future of Nigeria.”