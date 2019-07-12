NSCDC Sacks Officer over Killing of Korean National in LADOL

Eromosele Abiodun

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed one of its personnel, Mr. Innocent Oshemi, for allegedly murdering a colleague and a Korean national at the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics base (LADOL).

Commandant General of NSCDC, Mr. Abdullahi Gana, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

Gana said the murder of a fellow officer and a Korean national was an unfortunate incident, and one which the corps totally condemned.

The Korean, Tea Kun Kura, was an employee of Samsung Heavy Industries in Lagos State.

Gana, represented by Assistant Commandant General in charge of Protection of Critical Infrastructure, Jonathan Iyogho, said Oshemi, a Corps Assistant II, also allegedly killed Mamman Wuya, Senior Inspector of Corps at LADOL in Lagos.

The CG said that Oshemi was found culpable by the corps after series of investigations, and had been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for proper prosecution.

According to him, “We visited the police when they informed us of a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) recording of the incident. A staff committee was set up by the corps to look into the case after the CCTV inspection.”

He narrated that on April 8, 2019, the corps received a report stating that its personnel had shot and killed his colleague and a Korean working in the same premises with the personnel.

“He was disarmed by his colleagues in the office and later handed over to the police,” the Commandant General said.

The corps, however, debunked allegations by Oshemi that he was being owed money by the corps. Gana said: “We do not pay our personnel directly because we are under IPPIS and they are in charge of salary payment. Our men working at LADOL are, however, being paid stipends into their accounts.”

The CG, who regretted the incident, said measures were being taken by the corps to ensure there was no repeat of such action.He assured the public that safety of lives and property of Nigerians was of paramount importance to the corps.