Kidnappers of Adamawa Perm Sec Demand Ransom of N25m

Daji Sani in Yola

Kidnappers of the Permanent Secretary, Adamawa State’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Mr. Emmanuel Piridimso, are demanding for a ransom of N25 million before he would be released. The kidnappers are also insisting that they will only discuss the terms of his release with agents of the Adamawa State Government.

The Permanent Secretary was kidnapped at about 3am on Wednesday at his residence located at Clerck Quarters in the state capital.

A family source told THISDAY on Thursday that the kidnappers have allowed the Permanent Secretary to speak to the family members.

According to the source: “The kidnappers have insisted that they will only want to negotiate with the state government.

“But he (the permanent secretary) told us that they are demanding N25 million. He asked us to sell off his car and any other property that can fetch money and also appeal to friends and well-wishers.

“We tried to collect his car, which the abductors took away along with him but dumped at Jambutu and later taken to the police headquarters.

“But the police refused to release the car saying that they will conduct some investigations on it as such we could not take it away to sell it.”

The Public Relation Officer of Adamawa State Police Command, Sulaiman Nguroje, said that the state command is on the trail of the assailants and is putting concerted measures to rescue the victim and arrest of the culprits