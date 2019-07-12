Akeredolu Condemns Murder of Fasoranti’s Daughter

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Fiday condemned in strong terms, the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said “This is one death too many. It is unacceptable and condemnable.”

The governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the sad development once again, heightens the level of fear that has pervaded the nation even as it represents a despicable commentary in all ramifications.

“On behalf of the State Executive Council, the Governor symphatizes with our foremost leader and indeed the people of the state over this dastardly act”, he said.

The governor appealed to the people to remain calm and allow the Police to unravel the perpetrators of this murder.

He said: “Already, the Commissioner of Police has been directed to comb all forests of Ondo State to bring to book, these bloodthirsty murderers. There is no hiding place for such in Ondo State”.