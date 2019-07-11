S’Africa Coach Sad with the Late Goal Conceded against Nigeria

Coach Stuart Baxter admitted last night that not happy his Bafana Bafana conceded a late goal against Nigeria to crash out of the AFCON 2019.

The coach who on Tuesday was confident that his team will progress after the lone goal win against host Egypt was in bad mood during the post match interview but managed to respond to few questions from the media.

“The match was very hard for both teams but the timing of the winning goal for Nigeria will take me a long time to forget because we played well and were ready for another upset if the match had gone into extra time which was what we were hoping for.

“Any goal from set piece can be or not be but when the goal was scored (the winner for Nigeria), it was over for my team and the dream which started one and a half years ago ended in a dramatic fashion and now we have to check out and go back home.

“I want to congratulate the Nigerian side and wish them well as they move on the tournament. We were happy that Eagles did not double the lead when things were going in their favour but after our hard earned equaliser, we had to press further knowing fully well that the Nigerian team appears to have lost steam.

“We were hoping for another 30 minutes of extra play and perhaps a shoot out if need be but Nigeria wanted to finish off and they got the job done with that late winner by William Troost,” concludes the coach.