Rotary District 9125 Holds Investiture

The Rotary District 9125 has slated July 20, 2019 for the investiture of its next District Governor (DG) for the Rotary year 2019/2020.

The incoming DG, Rotarian Victor Onukwugha, a PhD holder and accomplished architect based in Abuja takes over from Rotarian Elvis Chukwu who will be bowing out after a successful tenure.

District 9125 habours 139 clubs and covers the entire northern states and five states in the South-west which makes it the largest District in the country.

Former Minister of Health, Rotarian Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, a one-time District Governor will be the guest speaker and chairman of the occasion.

The event, according to the chairman of the investiture committee, Assistant Governor Osi Imomoh, will hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), and will witness side attractions, including performances by cultural troupes from Imo State and Abuja Centre for Art and Culture.

There will also be a post-investiture party at M&M Events Centre, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

Imomoh added that these were to ensure that the whole event is colourful and exciting.

The next Rotary year, he further stated, has been tagged, ‘Connecting the World’ to buttress the major focal point of rotary as a voluntary organisation which is the “development of acquaintance and service.”