Ogun to Set up Cattle Ranch Soon, Says Abiodun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Wednesday disclosed that his administration would establish a world- class cattle ranch in the state through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Abiodun said his administration considered the opportunity the agricultural sector brings to the table very important, explaining that agriculture being one of the biggest pillars of the administration, could help boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and also help reduce the rate of employment.

The governor disclosed this at the Oke – Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, the state capital, when he received a team from Irish Dairy Milk; who were in the state to discuss how best they could set up their manufacturing plant in the state.

He added that his administration was looking at livestock production/farming, saying he believed the proximity of Ogun State to other states could aid her to feed other states.

Abiodun noted that if the state could actualise its dream of having a cattle ranch, it could assist in its determination to serve as market for Lagos state.

“We are very excited about the opportunity that the agricultural sector presents, the agricultural sector is one of our biggest pillars, agriculture for us, we see it as one of our biggest pillars because not only do we believe that through agriculture we can employ our youths, we can guarantee food security, we can also generate revenue.

“At this point in time in this country, there is a lot of discussion on cattle rearing, cattle ranching, for us in Ogun State, besides the fact that we are looking at agriculture as a sector, we are looking at livestock as well, we believe that our proximity to other states gives us the advantage of being able to feed them as well via poultry.

“So, we are actually looking at how to set up our own ranches to be owned by the Public Private Partnership (PPP).