NASFAT Bags Another Award in US

The Nasrul lahi fatih was in far away United States of America honoured with a certificate of recognition by the Government and people from the Prince Georges County of the State of Maryland, United State of America, for her leadership community service, and religious and cultural programmes.

The award was presented to the Society’s Chief Missioner, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, at the event of the formal inauguration ceremony of Nasfat Washington DC/Maryland branch at Metro Points hotel, Annapolis Road, Maryland, USA.