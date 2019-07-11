Firms Explore Partnership on Data Centre

The business leadership team of Vertiv, recently visited 21st Century Technologies Limited to explore possible partnership for roll out of Data Centre in Nigeria.

The American, Ohio-based, provider of equipment and services for datacentres, Vertiv, brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs.

Vertiv’s team on the visit include; Noureddine Aouda reginal director, North West Africa;Pierre Havenga, managing director, Middle East and Africa; and Gbenga Adebowale country sales manager Nigeria Vertiv.

Chairman/CEO, 21st Century Technologies Limited, Wale Ajisebutu, received the team and conducted them round the company’s state-of-the-art ICT complex.

21st Century Technologies Limited offers a suite of fully managed hosting services from its own data centres in Lagos, Nigeria, providing an array of strategic, financial, and operational benefits.

Only recently, the company obtained a Tier IV certification from Uptime Institute, the first time for any telecommunications company in Africa.

Also by the certification, 21st Century Technologies has become the most certified ICT firm in the country

With its data centre tier standard and certifications, management and operations reviews, efficient IT stamp of approval, and accredited educational curriculum for data centre professionals; Uptime Institute helps organizations optimize critical IT assets while managing costs, resources and efficiency.