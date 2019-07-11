FG Urged to Make Broadband Accessible, Affordable to Nigerians

To effectively tackle the menace of cybercrime in the country, the federal government, regulators, and industry stakeholders have been urged to examine the state of broadband in Nigeria and map out creative ways to ensure broadband penetration is accessible, available and affordable in all corners of the country.

Organisers of the Nigeria ICT Impact CEO Forum (NIICF) and Africa Digital Awards (ADA), who made the demand, said it became necessary in order to deepen the conversation around broadband penetration in the forthcoming forum slated to hold next month.

Themed the ‘State of Broadband in Nigeria and how best to Connect the Unconnected,’ the coordinator of NIICF, Mr. Tayo Adewusi, said the forthcoming form would attract top C-level executives and industry regulators including the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta and the Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami who are both billed to deliver the keynote speeches.

“The forum offers a veritable platform for the regulators and players to come together and fashion out solutions to the issue of cyber-attack as it relates to broadband penetration in Nigeria. We need to find a lasting solution so that we can all live in an environment that is devoid of cyber-attack,” he said.

Scheduled to hold on July 25, 2019, in Lagos, the event would be chaired by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement, Adewusi said the following dignitaries will present papers at the forum: Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Yusuf Kazaure, CEO of MTN, Ferdi Moolman, President of Medallion Communications and Vice President of ATCON, Ikechukwu Nnamani and Managing Director, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti.

Others are the CTO of Digital Encode, Dr. Seyi Akindehinde, Managing Director of Bitflux Communications, Lekan Balogun and Country Manager, ESET, Femi Ake while the special guests include the Chairman of Zinox Technologies, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh (OFR), Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong respectively.