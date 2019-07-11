Buhari, Senate President, PDP Hail Eagles over Win against S’Africa

Omololu Ogunmade and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari last night congratulated the Super Eagles for what he described as another spectacular outing, which he said confirmed Nigeria’s progress to the next level in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019.

The president said with a well-deserved victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, he was of the belief, like millions of other sports-loving Nigerians, that Nigeria would accomplish the mission of winning the trophy for the fourth time.

A statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president urged the team and their handlers to remain focused, disciplined and scale the remaining two hurdles to glory.

“He affirms that the crop of players in the national football team represent the resilient and indomitable Nigerian spirit, which must be reflected in all other areas of national life.

“President Buhari assures the players that Nigerians are praying for them to fly higher and get to the peak of the tournament, knowing that the taste of victory is sweet and what they have achieved so far is pleasing to Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious or political inclination,” the statement added.

Similarly, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, hailed the Super Eagles for qualifying into the semi final stage of the AFCON 2019.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, said the victory of the Eagles has reinforced the confidence of Nigerians in the team to win the trophy.

He noted that, “your victory this night has reinforced our confidence in you to win the trophy for Nigeria.

“Nigerians have never doubted your commitment and patriotism in making Nigeria proud in the field of soccer, and I urge you not to relent until you achieve total victory”.

Lawan charged the players to see their superlative performance since the commencement of the tournament beyond just scoring goals and winning matches, but their contribution in unifying all Nigerians irrespective of the divides.

His words : “Football, particularly when it comes to our national team has been our greatest unifier where the nation is put above all other primordial interests”.

Lawan urged Nigerians no to relent in their support and prayers for the national team to emerge as winner of the tournament.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also congratulated Nigerians over the Super Eagles 2-1 decisive triumph.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan said in a statement last night that the “victory was a definite pointer that, with the collective commitment and patriotism of our citizens, our dear nation will surely surmount her challenges and come out of its present predicaments.”

The PDP said that the unity and solidarity exhibited by Nigerians, from all divides, in supporting our national team, show that our compatriots truly love their nation and are willing to work together despite the machinations of disruptive forces seeking to divide them.

The party urges Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the team as they continue in their established determination to lift the trophy and bring glory to our nation at the end of the tournament.