LIVESCORE, New Global Sponsor of LaLiga

LaLiga and LIVESCORE have signed a global sponsorship deal covering the next three seasons. The company, synonymous with sports results, becomes the first sponsor of LaLiga in the Sports Scoring category.

This agreement means the new global partner will exclusively sponsor LaLiga’s Replay360º, the technology that allows users from all over the world to see 360º replays of any piece of action, offering them a unique perspective from any angle of the pitch. Thirty-eight cameras installed in the stadium mean viewers can fly over the action or even see things from the perspective of the main player involved in the move. Replay360 is currently offered in eight of the 20 stadiums of LaLiga Santander clubs: Santiago Bernabéu, Camp Nou, Metropolitan Wanda, Mestalla, San Mamés, Sánchez Pizjuán, Benito Villamarín and Anoeta.

The partnership will give LIVESCORE access to the millions of viewers that enjoy watching LaLiga Santander around the world every day and help to define new international growth strategies in the different strategic markets in which LIVESCORE is present.

With more than 50 million monthly unique users accessing its website and native apps worldwide, LIVESCORE offers real-time results, fixtures, stats and news for national and international competitions in football, basketball, hockey, tennis and cricket. It has a presence across all five continents and users in 99% of the world’s territories.

True to its motto of ‘Ahead of the Game’, the new sponsor of LaLiga has established itself as a leader in the Sports Scoring sector, thanks to the foundations on which it has built its business from the beginning: simplicity, speed and reliability.

” LIVESCORE is the best live results app and for LaLiga it is very important to associate with leaders in each market. This global strategic agreement will allow us to strengthen our brand internationally and open the door for our clubs to reach new fans,” explained Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga.

Sharing his thoughts on the new partnership, Sam Sadi from LIVESCORE, commented: “We are delighted to become a global partner of LaLiga. We share similar goals and ambitions: to grow an already loyal fan base through innovation and continuous product improvement”.

“Thanks to our well-founded reputation for speed, accuracy and reliability, LIVESCORE has grown to be the world’s ultimate destination for sports information – and football scores in particular. As a leader in our field we are extremely pleased to join forces with LaLiga, the home of the world’s best players and some of the world’s biggest clubs. “We are particularly excited to be associated with LaLiga’s Replay 360º. Innovating for the benefit of our users is at the heart of everything we do and Replay360º highlights how LaLiga is committed to developing new ways to bringing unique insights to the fans,” he added.