Indomie Sponsored Swimmers Win Swimfest Contest in Germany

It was a day of celebration at the swimming section of Ikoyi Club, as the victorious Ikoyi Club swim squad that emerged winner of this year’s 48th Neptun-Nehein Swimfest in Arnsberg, Germany, were hosted to a welcome reception. The team were sponsored for the international swimming competition by Dufil Prima Foods PLC, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles.

The young swimmers from the club won 42 gold, 48 silver and 27 bronze medals. They also received several certificates and trophies for outstanding performance in different categories, outperforming other competitors from 11 countries around the world. The team won the 2017 and 2018 editions.

Saluting the talented children, the Group Public Relations and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju said the haul of medals, certificates and trophies reflects a strong hunger for success displayed by the children.

“We can attest to the fact that you all were very determined and nothing could hold you back because your passion burned brighter than your fears. Indomie commends your efforts and is proud to have been part of this remarkable journey with you.

“As a brand, we will continue to encourage the children not to relent in their efforts through our dedication to the development of the Nigerian child. At Dufil Prima, our objective is to cater to the well-being of the Nigerian child, making them strong and healthy.”

While officially receiving the swimmers, the Chairman of the swimming section of the club, Mr. Oloyede Obatoyinbo expressed satisfaction with the performance of the swimmers, adding that it is the tradition of the club to celebrate excellence.

“We are so proud of this team especially now that we have won the competition back-to-back for three consecutive years. You have inspired so many of us with your hard work, talent and the very high standards you have set for yourselves,” he said.

Highlight of the event was the swim squad exhibition, where the swimmers showcased various swimming styles- the front crawl, breast stroke, butterfly stroke and back stroke to the amazement of parents, families and well-wishers. Gifts were also presented to the winners.