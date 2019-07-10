Ghanaian Varsity to Award Scholarships to Nigerian Outstanding Students

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A Ghanaian University, Academic City College, Accra has promised to award more scholarships to Nigerian students who distinguish themselves in their studies.

The university recently awarded $40,000 scholarship to Franklin Ezeunala, the candidate with the highest mark in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), but was disqualified by his choice university, University of Lagos on age grounds.

The institution’s Senior Admissions Manager (Nigeria), Mrs. Ogechi Ekpe, who was at Grundtvig International Secondary School, Oba, Anambra State for the American Mathematics Competitions award ceremony, said more scholarships for Nigerians students are on the way.

Ekpe revealed that former Director, National Mathematical Centre, Abuja, Prof. Adewale Solarin, was instrumental in linking Ezeunala with her institution, commending his passion in discovering gifted children.

“Prof. Solarin has been passionate about discovering gifted and talented children. He mentors students regardless of tribe, religion and gender. We wouldn’t have known Ezeunala without Solarin who provided us with his data. We are very happy to be identified with such success coming from Nigeria.

“We promise Solarin and his team that any student that performs excellently and deserves scholarship, we will make sure he/she is admitted.”

She hinted that Ezeunala was offered the presidential scholarship, the highest form of the offer with a complete package of accommodation, feeding as well as pocket money.

According to Ekpe, the university currently has four faculties, with that of engineering as the most expensive.

“We don’t have JAMB in Ghana. All you need to get is six credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

“But you can’t study engineering without further mathematics. So we face the challenge of losing brilliant students because they are deficient in further mathematics.”