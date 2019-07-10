FCMB Supports Customers Aspiring to Study Abroad

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in partnership with MOD Education, has organised a two-day International English Language Testing System (IELTS) training in Lagos, to help candidates seeking globally recognised and approved language skills.

It is required to pursue and fulfill academic aspirations in tertiary institutions abroad, and some schools in Nigeria.

Executive Director, Retail Banking at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Olu Akanmu, was quoted in a statement at the event to have said the bank was deliberate in packaging the programme. While commending the effort of the federal government towards accelerating development in various spheres, he underscored the need to prioritise education as a sector that deserves a very critical and urgent rescue.

Seeing quality education as the fulcrum for true economic reactivation and sustainability, Akanmu said, “the education programme FCMB has partnered with MOD to execute, is focused on young people and persons who aspire to study abroad or at some high-quality institutions of international standard in Nigeria.

“This begins with proper and standard acquisition of spoken, written and listening language skills to aid the process of admission and provide ease in learning.

“The exercise is part of FCMB’s commitment towards the nation’s social and economic development through quality education. Immediate beneficiaries are children of FCMB’s customers and the bank’s young customers who aspire to pursue their studies abroad or in any indigenous higher institution of international standard.”

The sessions which held on the 26th and 29th of June, hosted over 13,000 registered candidates who were in attendance, with thousands outside Lagos who live-streamed to participate in the programme.

It featured interactive sessions with leading examiners and experts with decades of experience and information on how to prepare and succeed in the IELTS exams. Education enthusiast and skilled academic trainer, Mr. Dele Owolowo of the International Development Program (IDP) Australia was able to shed light and proffer solutions in various aspects of the exams that candidates had issues with.

He shared necessary tips and techniques required by participants to improve their reading, writing, speaking and listening skills in preparation for the exams.

Also present to handle sessions, were the Group Operations Manager, MOD Group (owners of MOD IELTS Test Centre), Mr. Farouk Oyebanjo and Head of IELTS Nigeria Operations, Mr. Kazeem Tijani.

FCMB explained there are other services available to Nigerians who aspire to study home or abroad. These include- assistance and guidance on admission processes, Study Abroad Loans, Students Living Allowances and Remittance Services.