Edo Specialist Hospital: Experts assure Edo residents of quality health care

As the Edo State Government intensifies patch up work at the Edo Specialist Hospital, medical consultants at the facility have assured residents of access to quality and affordable health care, with the deployment of state-of-the-art medical facilities.

A team of consultants, who addressed journalists at the hospital in Benin City, said residents in the state seeking quality medical services at the hospital would get top-of-the-range health services from seasoned medical practitioners who are conversant with modern trends in medicine and would deploy Information Communication Technology (ICT) in their operations.

Head of Clinical Operation at the hospital, Dr. Okhawere Martin, said the hospital is computerised from the front desk to the consultants’ laboratory, which eliminates delays in booking an appointment with a doctor and searching for patients’ medical records.

Dr. Martin said there is a phased approach to the opening of the hospital, with the first phase offering radio diagnostic, dialysis, nephrology and geriatric services.

He noted, “This is the first phase of the services of the hospital as phase two and three will follow subsequently. Edo Specialist Hospital is designed as a referral centre to take referrals from primary healthcare centres and secondary facilities around us here in the state. We hope that people in other states will come to also experience what we have to offer. We stand to offer global content and world-class services.”

A Renal Service Provider, Dr. Richie Ikhide Odigie, said the hospital has specialised consultancy service, which would meet the tertiary medical need of Edo residents, assuring that the people will enjoy world-class services at the facility.

Dr. Odigie explained that the selling point for the hospital is the state-of-the-art equipment procured by the state government, adding, “Governor Godwin Obaseki has taken time to provide access to health care in the state, creating room for patients to buy into the state health insurance scheme that will commence soon, which will ensure affordable health care for the people.”

Journalists were conducted round the facilities at the hospital, with visits to the hospital main theatre, minor theatre, surgical emergency ward, medical emergency ward, pharmacy, laboratory, consulting room, centre for sterilisation services, dialysis and mammography sections.