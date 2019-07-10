Chapel of Transfiguration Church Holds Business Summit

The Chapel of Transfiguration Church (aka My Father’s House), in Ebute Ikorodu will be holding Business Academy Summit on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Church Auditorium. According to the General Overseer, Pastor Femi Ogunsanya, the theme of the summit is “Entrepreneurship- learning the secret of building a successful business.”

The event which holds at the Church Auditorium No.1 Chapel of Transfiguration Street, off Oba Sekunmade Road, Ebute Ikorodu will be having a renowned Prof. Patrick Utomi from Lagos Business School with great wealth of experience in business will be unfolding entrepreneur’s secret of building successful business.

Pastor Femi encouraged members of the Church and non-Church members to avail themselves of this golden opportunity, especially those that are in business and those on careers, but still having interest in their own business in the near future.