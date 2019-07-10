Banditry: Senate Asks FG to Establish Military Base in Shiroro

The Senate on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to establish a military base in Shiroro, Niger state to restore the confidence of communities affected by the activities of bandits.

The senate also urged the Federal Government to provide equipment and forest guards at the Kamuku National Park to improve operations of the premises.

This, the senate said, would along with the Air Force provide constant and effective patrol and aerial surveillance of the Kamuku forest.

The decision of the senate followed a motion by Sen. Musa Sani, Niger East.

The senate spoke of the urgent need for the Federal Government to take decisive actions to address banditry and kidnapping in Shiroro, Munya, and Rafi local Government areas of Niger state.

The motion was co- sponsored by 14 other senators.

Sani said that bandits had attacked communities in the local government where many people were killed, kidnapped and properties destroyed including farm produce.

He added that bandits had attacked and killed scores of people in Shiroro and Munya local government areas.

He said that the attack had also left more than 1,000 people displaced.

According to him, if banditry is not addressed, the communities may desert their farms this season.

This, he said, would negatively affect the food sufficiency and economic diversification policy of the Federal Government.

Senator who contributed to the motion emphasised the need to invite security chiefs and equip security personnel to enable them to effectively discharge their duties.

They said that given the history of insecurity in Nigeria, there was need to come up with a holistic approach to address the issue of banditry, kidnappings and other vices.

The senate also resolved to direct the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials and medical team to the victims immediately.

Similarly, the senate also adopted a motion brought by Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East) on the rampant kidnapping and killing of people in some villages of Sokoto East Senatorial District.

The motion, co- sponsored by three other senators, attracted robust contributions from senators on the need to improve the nation’s security apparatus.

The senate in its adoption urged the Federal Government to send relief materials to affected communities and those who fled to Republic of Niger.

It also urged the Federal Government to send enough military personnel and fighter jets to apprehend the bandits and restore normalcy in the affected states.

Contributing to pass the motion, President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan said that the issue of security should not be politicised.

Lawan said that both houses of the National Assembly should work together to secure the lives of Nigerians and their properties.

He said the nation needs complete review of the entire security system.

Lawan said that the senate would take a look at the Police Reform Bill with a view to improving the security situation in the country via other measures such as community policing. (NAN)