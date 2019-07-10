Akwa Ibom Gov Visits Flood Victims, Orders Remedial Measures 

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sympathised with flood victims in the state and ordered the Ministry of Works and other relevant agencies to put in remedial measures to reduce flooding in affected areas of the state.

Governor Emmanuel gave the directive while embarking on on-the-spot assessment of the flood affected areas in Uyo, the state capital.

Accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government Emmanuel Ekuwem and Head of Civil Service Effiong Essien, among other aides of his administration, the governor was conducted round the flood-affected areas by the past Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim InyInyang-eyen.

The governor explained that Uyo’s topography is prone to flood, while blaming some of the incidents on indiscriminate disposal of refuse in drainage and obstruction of water channels through illegal buildings.

Emmanuel with his team visited Nkemba Street by Abak Road and discovered the drainage was blocked by accumulated debris and waste.

He also visited IBB Way, Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, the Accountant General’s office as well as shelter Afrique Estate, Mbiabong Ayanya by Timber market, all in Uyo metropolis.

Emmanuel also made a brief stopover at the Ring Road III, the construction site handled by Hensek Integrated Engineering Services where the MD of the company, Mr. Uwem Okoko, explained the extent of work done by his company. (NAN)