Oforiokuma Appointed Head of Strategy and Investor Relations at Africa50

Solomon Elusoji

The Africa50, the pan-African infrastructure investment platform capitalised by the African Development Bank (AfDB), 27 African countries and two African central banks, has announced the appointment of Opuiyo Oforiokuma as its Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. He assumed his position on July 1, 2019.

Oforiokuma, a Nigerian and British national, is an infrastructure specialist with over 30 years of experience in the UK and Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. In a wide-ranging career, he has worked in business strategy, operations and financial management, fundraising, investor and media relations, project development and financing, and mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to joining Africa50, he was Managing Director/CEO of the ARM-Harith Infrastructure Fund for seven years, leading and overseeing equity investments in West African transport, energy, and utilities projects.

This followed on from his six years as Managing Director/CEO of Lekki Concession Company, a Nigerian toll road infrastructure provider. Prior to this he worked for two years as a Vice President at American Water, two years as Thames Water’s Business Performance Director for Latin America, and over twelve years in various roles, including as Finance Director of the International Division, at Thames Water, the UK’s largest privatized water utility. Oforiokuma is a Chartered Accountant and holds a BSc in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Buckingham. He speaks English, French, and Spanish.

“Opuiyo is taking over one of our key units, Strategy and Investor Relations, where he will lead fundraising and development of investor relations with public and private partners and shareholders worldwide. With his extensive experience across finance, management, and project development, he has the skills to assure that our pool of shareholders and investors will continue to grow,” Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobisse said.

“I greatly look forward to using my experience in various infrastructure sectors and investor relations to further the important work of Africa50 by increasing its reach across the continent and beyond,” Oforiokuma said.

Africa50 is an infrastructure investment platform that contributes to Africa’s growth by developing and investing in bankable projects, catalysing public sector capital, and mobilising private sector funding, with differentiated financial returns and impact.