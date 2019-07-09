Obaseki Commiserates with Odubu over Father’s Demise

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the former Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Pius Odubu, over the demise of his father, the Okaevbo of Urhomehe, Pa Manson Odubu, who died at age 103.

The governor thanked God for the life of the deceased, who he said worked to transform lives, adding “Upon reflection, we have every reason to thank God for his life, not because of his longevity, but his accomplishments over ten decades.”

He described late Pa Odubu as a legend, who valued education and ensured that his children took advantage of education to transform their lives.

The governor said late Pa Manson Odubu would be remembered for the development he attracted to his community, noting, “We can see from the way you conducted yourself as a politician, a leader, a lawyer in and out of government, that you were well raised. Certainly, you are exhibiting some of the values which your father imparted in you.”

Obaseki urged Odubu to take solace in the fact that his late father lived a fulfilled life, stressing the need for his children to follow the good legacy laid by their father.

In his response, Odubu expressed appreciation to God for the life his late father lived and thanked the governor for identifying with his family in their moment of grief.

He said his family has every reason to thank God because his father lived an exemplary life, as a consummate politician and one of the pioneers of politics in the then Mid-West Region.

“At a very young age, he became a counsellor. He was also a Justice of Peace. He is a hero who influenced my life.”

The governor was accompanied on the trip by his Chief of Staff, Chief Taiwo Akerele; Special Adviser on Political Matters and Community Affairs, Chief Osaro Idah; Local Government Chairmen, including, Mrs. Eghe Ogbemudia of Egor; Hon. Napoleon Agbama of Uhunmwode; Hon. Scott Ogbemudia of Ovia North East and Hon. Destiny Enabulele of Ovia South West, among others.