Niger Begins Devt of Bobi Grazing Reserve

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger state government has begun the development of the 45,000 hectare Bobi grazing reserve in Mariga local government area of the state, Secretary to the state government Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, disclosed on Monday.

Ibrahim Ahmed Matane said the reserve had already been provided with “all necessary infrastructure,” apart from gazetting it.

Speaking at the commissioning of “Rotational Grazing Project” consisting of Twenty One Paddocks provided for the reserve by the Schools for Africa, a nongovernmental organisation, the government scribe assured the people of the state that the grazing reserve would be made a model for other states in the country to copy.

Matane therefore called on herdsmen to safeguard the facilities provided from vandalisation and also maintain the natural ecosystem in order to achieve the set goals and objectives. He also asked the herders at the Grazing Reserve to be very vigilant, security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements and objects to security agents. “Security is everybody’s responsibility; therefore, all hands must be on deck to complement government efforts towards safeguarding lives and property of the people”, he added. He commended the Director, Schools for Africa, Phyllis Sortor, for her doggedness and support for the development of the Grazing Reserve as well as educating the wards of the herdsmen. Also in an address the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Jonathan Wasa assured the Fulani Herdsmen that the present administration led by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello would continue to provide laudable projects that will better their living standard.

Dr. Wasa disclosed that the Niger State Government would not go back on the implementation of the RUGA settlement project despite its suspension by the Federal Government.

Leader of the team and the Director, Schools for Africa, Phyllis Sortor, disclosed that the planned rotational grazing system was being used successfully all over the world to not only feed the cattle but to save land from desertification.

The Director said the expansion of Bobi Grazing Reserve was a welcome development as the School for Africa would continue to teach and demonstrate the planned, rotational grazing so that the grazing land provided will be properly developed and used for many years to come.

The Sarkin Fulani of Bobi Grazing Reserve, Ardo Abubakar Ahijo, urged government to hasten the provision of additional vaccination centres as well as construct more feeder roads in the reserve to alleviate their sufferings