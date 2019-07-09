LBS Partners LaLiga Business School to Host Sports Business Programme

Lagos Business School (LBS) and its partner institution (academic partner), LaLiga Business School are jointly hosting the second edition of the Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) scheduled to hold in Nigeria and Spain in July and September respectively.

The Sports Business Management Programme (SBMP) is the product of a collaboration between LBS and Spanish league, LaLiga to promote capacity development in Nigeria’s sports sector through research and training in sports business management and administration. The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in October 2018 to kick off the first edition of the programme.

This year, however, the SBMP will be delivered in two phases. In the first phase, participants will take class lessons from LBS faculty and experts in Nigeria’s sports scene including Henry Onukwuba, Dr Uchenna Uzo, Dr Kweku Tandoh, Chief Segun Odegbami, Dr Larry Izamoje, and others.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, Academic Director, Henry Onukwuba said, “The SBMP was designed by LBS and LaLiga Business School to bridge a long-existing learning gap in the Nigerian sports industry and owing to the success of the first edition, we have designed a more comprehensive and richer learning experience for participants this year.”

The second phase, LaLiga week is an immersion experience specially designed to help willing participants explore the vibrant sports city of Madrid. The six-day experience will include classroom sessions at LaLiga Business School, study tours to major sports facilities and LaLiga football clubs, and attendance of a live football game.

Head of LaLiga Business School, José Moya said, “We are once again thrilled to have the opportunity to spread the LaLiga expertise across Nigeria and Africa.”

The collaboration with LaLiga Business School is part of LBS’ efforts towards partnering with global business schools and top organisations with the aim to positively impact the practice of management across sectors.