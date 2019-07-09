ENYO Retail and Supply Expands Fleet With Acquisition Of New Trucks

Enyo Retail and Supply, a customer-focused technology driven fuel retailing company, has announced the acquisition of brand new trucks to improve logistics and facilitate safe distribution of its products across Nigeria.

The new range of trucks include global brands such as Mercedes Benz, FAW and Iveco Genlyon, all equipped with 45,000 litres built to modern safety and technology standards. In addition to strengthening distribution efficiency, the acquisition of these trucks aims to improve the state of trucks running local and inter-district delivery.

Commenting on the acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer of Enyo Retail and Supply, Mr. Abayomi Awobokun, expressed the company’s interest in the standardization of the state of trucks used to deliver fuel products not only across states.

He stated, “The acquisition of world-class product delivery trucks is a strategic investment for us at Enyo Retail and Supply; as we aim to set a standard for safe distribution of products. We are all aware of the dangers posed by bad trucks for our customers and the society; that is why we have invested in quality distribution trucks to improve customer confidence in our processes and procedures; to create a safe environment free of disaster trucks”.

Abayomi noted that the company was able to identify that efficient logistics is the key to customers’ service delivery, hence the need for new delivery vehicles.

“We are committed to achieving our goal of revolutionizing the downstream oil and gas industry; and in pursuing this, we are offering exceptional service delivery and operational efficiency – that is safe and technology driven.”

Since inception, ENYO Retail & Supply has continued to successfully provide fuels retailing with over 60 operational world-class stations at strategic locations across 17 states in Nigeria, serving over 60,000 customers daily whilst being the premium distributor of Castrol lubricant and its cooking gas range, Superior Liquefied Gas (SL – Gas).