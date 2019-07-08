Lawan: We will Perform Our Oversight Without Fear or Favour

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has read the riot act to ministries, departments and agencies, saying the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly will take its oversight role seriously and perform the assignment without fear or favour.

He spoke yesterday during a courtesy call on the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, in his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos residence, and said performing parliamentary oversight functions well would keep every appointee of the government on their toes.

“Whoever is given a job must do it well,” he said, adding: “We will perform our job not to create hostility or engender rancour in the relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive. But to create synergy. Synergy will help us deliver our respective services to the people.”

He assured Nigerians the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would get the required support from the National Assembly.

He promised to run a bi-partisan and united Senate and said the senators had already formed some ideas about what it wanted to do and how they would operate, which would be through cooperation and collaboration with all necessary institutions and agencies.

Lawan thanked Tinubu and the APC for ensuring the emergence of a united leadership of the National Assembly.

He also congratulated the party’s national leader over the judgment of Supreme Court which confirmed APC’s Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola as governor of Osun State.

While welcoming Lawan and his team, Tinubu said the stated objectives and determination of the National Assembly to perform their functions dispassionately were good.

He commended the Senate president on his resolve to run a bi-partisan Senate, saying though democracy is the best form of government, it remains the most difficult to practise.

He said the Supreme Court judgment had cleared all the impediments on the way of Oyetola and governance could now begin.

Tinubu said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had exercised and exhausted its rights and that it was now time to rally round and support Oyetola.

On the Senate president’s entourage were Senators Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele, Halliru Jika, Sani Musa and Bayo Osinowo.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former Interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and former National Vice Chairman, South-west of the party, Chief Pius Akinyelure, among others were part of the reception.