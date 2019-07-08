FCMB Opens New Branch in Ile-Ife

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened a new branch in Ile-Ife, Osun State. The new branch is located at 3, Akarabata Layout (along Lagere Road), Ile-Ife. The development, according to the bank, was in line with the bank’s strategic expansion drive and commitment towards bringing its banking services closer to the doorsteps of more people and businesses, while also promoting financial inclusion in Nigeria.

This brings to three the number of branches of FCMB in Osun state and 206 nationwide.

According to the bank, the location of the branch took into consideration convenience for residents and businesses in Ile-Ife and neighbouring towns in the State.

The new branch was commissioned at a ceremony recently. Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Hon. Elugbaju Olayera, traditional and community leaders, captains of industry, among other guests.

In his speech, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, reiterated the bank’s commitment to strategically grow its network to meet the individual and business aspirations of its ever-increasing customer base across segments. Nuru, who was represented by the Executive Director, Business Development, Mrs. Bukola Smith, said that: “Though, most customers prefer to carry out transactions from wherever they are, using our highly convenient and secure alternate channels, such as FCMBMobile, FCMBOnline, *329# USSD code and ATMs spread widely across Nigeria, some still prefer human interaction when banking.

“This additional customer touch point will further boost our offerings in line with our core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and Customer-focus (EPIC) in a conducive and convenient environment.’’

The FCMB boss assured that while the bank would sustain the pursuit of its digital banking agenda as a forward looking financial services operator, it will continue to support the financial inclusion vision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN by ensuring that every customer is adequately served on any channel in which such services are needed to meet their respective lifestyles, needs and experience.

In his goodwill message at the ceremony, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, described the opening of an FCMB branch in his domain as another milestone in the annals of the historical city, which is acknowledged as the cradle of civilisation.

In the same vein, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was represented by the Chairman of Ife Central Local Government, Hon. Elugbaju Olayera, hailed FCMB for its commitment to national development through various forms of support to the private and public sectors.