COZA: Christian Elders Investigating Fatoyinbo’s Rape Accusation, Says CAN

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Christian elders have waded into the rape accusation against Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) revealed this yesterday in a statement by its Acting General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

CAN advised the general public to allow the investigating team by the elders to come out with their findings.

According to the statement, the Christian body said it resisted the temptation of jumping into any conclusion since the truth will soon be uncovered.

“Since both Pastor Fatoyinbo and Mrs. Timi Dakolo are Christians, the leadership of CAN is already seeking ways to address the issues in order to heal every wound already inflicted on the parties concerned and the body of Christ in general.

“It is our hope that steps which will exacerbate the current damages already done will be avoided.

“As we seek the help of CAN elders and the Holy Spirit in resolving the current problem, it is our prayer that both parties will sheath their swords and stop the media war in the interest of the Church and for the greater glory of God.”

CAN added: “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is seriously concerned about the disturbing situation concerning Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the General Overseer of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), one of our leading Pastors in the country, on whom allegations of rape has been leveled by one of our daughters, Mrs. Timi Dakolo.

“It is disheartening how some commentators and columnists have been insulting the Body of Christ in Nigeria as a result of this incident.

“Like we have earlier stated, it doesn’t matter who is involved; rape is ungodly and reprehensible. But we have resisted the temptation to jump into any conclusion since a body like ours will be expected to have uncovered the truth about any matter before making public statements and not base its position merely upon media reports.

“Although we have disclosed that Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Church has not been an active member of CAN, that does not put the Church outside the spiritual watch-care of CAN.

“CAN is the umbrella body for every Christian and Church in Nigeria. Jesus Christ, the Head of the Church does not turn back anyone that comes to Him and CAN also does not.

“The Ministry of the Church, according to Jesus Christ, is the Ministry of Reconciliation, which is centered on true love and forgiveness of those who repent.

“The Bible states it clearly that “God demonstrates his own love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Roman’s 5:8,11).

“Having reconciled us to Himself through Jesus Christ, God has committed to us the ministry of reconciling the world unto Himself and to one another. (2 Corinthians 5:19-21).”