ACEN Tasks Engineers on Best Practices

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has challenged consulting engineers in the country to always abide by the professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.

ACEN President, Mr. Charles ‘Yele Akindayomi, gave the charge while speaking at the 2019 Extra-ordinary General Meeting and Seminar of the organisation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Akindayomi, stated that it was the responsibility of consulting engineers to ensure that the design and construction of national infrastructural assets are carried out in line with international best practices.

He said: “I am glad that we are holding this event for the first time in Port Harcourt. Our EGM is a one-day event packaged to enable members interact with key stakeholders, the government during the seminar section as well as ourselves during the extra-ordinary general meeting.

“Our conference always gives us the opportunity to evaluate and discuss and understand our role in the construction industry. We also use this opportunity to send out message to government on how its policies have affected our profession.

“There is no gainsaying that the sustainability of our nation’s infrastructural development will ensure a steady growth for the economy.

“As consulting engineers, we must ensure that the design and construction of our national infrastructural assets are carried out in line with international best practices and with standards that are suitable for our environment.

“The responsibility of this enormous task belongs to us regardless of who is engaged to do the job.”

Akindayomi, stated that one of the fundamental objectives of ACEN was to ensure that the highest level of technical competence and business ethics are brought to bear on the practice of the profession in Nigeria.

In his paper presentation, Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Nuruddeen Rafindadi, said the primary function of the agency was to monitor roads across the country.

Rafindadi, listed some of the causes of road failure to include, poor engineering, poor construction, over-loading of traffic and poor maintenance culture.

Agusto & Co. Assigns ‘A+’ rating to Coronation

Agusto & Co. has assigned an ‘A+’ rating to Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

The rating assigned to Coronation Merchant Bank Limited was underpinned by good capitalisation, healthy asset quality, acceptable profitability and an experienced management team with a clear succession plan, according to a statement.

The rating was however constrained by concentration in the loan book, volatile customer deposits and high funding costs.

It noted that since the transition to a merchant bank in 2015, Coronation MB has focused on trade transactions and working capital financing for risk asset creation. Notwithstanding, the short tenured and self-liquidating nature of the transactions, the loan book has continued on an upward trajectory, expanding by 68.5 per cent to N54.3 billion in 2018. “This was in contrast to the stagnant banking industry’s loan book and the 1.9 per cent GDP growth in 2018. A further 26.5 per cent loan growth is projected in 2019, as part of the strategy to become Nigeria’s foremost international trade finance solution provider. “While we acknowledge the low base of the loan book, we believe the loan growth is high compared to the projected GDP growth of 2.5 per cent for the year. In addition, we consider the macro-economy to still be at a vulnerable state.”



Despite the harsh operating terrain, Nigerian banks have been resilient. Merchant banks in particular have leveraged the malleability of their license to optimise income. Through their investment banking divisions, advisory services are deployed to provide bespoke products for corporates. Amidst intense competition from the large commercial banks, constraining operational guidelines and increased focus on the investment banking/asset management, profitability of the segment however compares favourably against the Industry average. Nevertheless, we believe merchant banks will remain a small segment of the Industry based on restriction on liability generation and intense competition from established commercial banks.

FirstBank Graduates 71 Staff in Leadership Programme

Ugo Aliogo

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has graduated 71 staff from its maiden Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP).

The programme was part of the bank’s desire to drive long term sustainable development of internal talents.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said the primary reason for the LAP was a long-term sustainable development of the internal talents of the bank.

Adeduntan, said the programme was a representation of the bank’s intervention in terms of retooling a new set of leaders for the bank, adding that it was in direct response to the challenge he encountered on assumption of office.

He explained that it was quite difficult to get the right skills, talent with the skills and broad knowledge to fill certain positions, and LAP was at the heart of the bank’s talent strategy.

According to him, “Today is the graduation ceremony of our middle level managers who have gone through very intensive leadership development programme, that is expected to energise them and give them the required skill sets and capability to be able to transition from being middle level management to senior management.

“The primary reason we have embarked on this programme, is because of long term sustainable development of our internal talents.

“We are in the service business where what makes the difference is the quality of the people you have working for you. “The onus is on us as the leaders of the institution to invest in our people, so that they will begin to have the right insight, capability and attitude which give the ability to compete and win at the market place.

“It is our hope that if we are consistent in the coming years, the practice of purchasing an array of skills will be a thing of the past.

“It is not yet ‘Uhuru’. It is one thing for us to learn at the classroom level, the major thing is to contextualize what we have learnt. Learning itself is a continuum; therefore, the knowledge and capability that we have today can become obsolete tomorrow.”

Adeduntan, charged the graduands to imbibe the culture of continuous development.

He added that the banking sector was arguably the most dynamic aspect of the economy, urging the graduands to be change agents in the business of service delivery to customers and the bank.

Also speaking at the event, Independent Non- Executive Director, FBN Holdings, Ms Cecilia Akintomide, advised the graduands that LAP was the bank’ investment in them.

She maintained: “In this world, you have to continually re- invest yourself. The challenges that exist in Nigeria are all opportunities to define yourselves. Refuse to be a mediocre.”

Tecno Launches Smartphone with AI Camera

Emma Okonji

Tecno Mobile has launched its Tecno phantom smartphone series, known as the Phantom 9 smartphone with Artificial Intelligence (AI) triple camera.

Announcing the new smartphone device during its launch in Lagos recently, tagged: ‘Unleash Your Vision’, the Vice President, Transsion Holdings and Managing Director, Tecno, Mr. Stephen Ha, said the new device came with an array of enhanced features that would bring a whole new dimension to the smartphone experience.

While discussing the importance of its unique feature, AI Camera, Ha said the phone would take immersive wide-angle photographs of landscapes, cityscapes and indoor infrastructure, with ease.

“The new device has been in the pipeline for a while. With an amazing AI Triple Camera plus other wonderful features, we are proud to say it was worth the wait.

“Photography enthusiasts and other business professionals will find that it is a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox”, Ha said.

According to him, the device also came with other features like Octa-core 2.35GHz MT6765 Processor with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory space.

He explained that there were plenty of memory space for storing of files and no freezing even while running three or more apps simultaneously.

He further explained that the memory capability is powered by the 9.0 Android Pie, showcased in a 6.4 inch full HD AMOLED display and two Nano sim slots.

Leadway Restates Commitment to Preserving Brand Identity

Ugo Aliogo

The Head Human Resources, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Mrs. Kunbi Adeoti, has expressed the resolve of the company in preserving its brand identity and creating a lasting legacy of innovation for future generations.

She also stated that building of a good workplace dress code culture was one of the measures the company was using in promoting its brand identity, adding that the culture was effective solidifying the synergy between the company and its customers, while boosting workforce morale.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by Adeoti, the company’s culture of dynamism has not only preserved its reputation, “but as a change leader and organisation dedicated to workforce improvement.”

The statement explained that attracting the next generation workforce required for business growth and expansion is not an easy task, stating that the goal of the company was to unearth the uniqueness in its workforce with the aim of encouraging versatility and dynamism within the workspace.

According to the statement, “Adopting a flexible-casual, but smart dress code system certainly counts for innovation, and even more for brand attractiveness. More so, the process of integrating the new with the old is fast becoming a challenge of the past.

“Building an attractive brand that boasts a very conducive workspace for employees is important for an organisation such as ours considering the workings of today’s market.

“Apart from serving as a means through which we drive innovation, the fact that people can express their individuality within the organisation is very important to us. More so, our decisions are guided by our values which form a huge part of our dynamic culture here at Leadway.

“Leadway’s path to innovation through the encouragement of flexibility and dynamism among its workforce is setting the stage for accelerated growth. And by changing its dress code perspective it aims to create a forward-thinking, conducive workspace that matches emerging workforce trends.”

AAAN to Hold AGM,Congress In Asaba

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) will hold its 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Congress in Asaba, Delta State. This was made known in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Jenkins Alumona.

According to the statement, the AGM/Congress, which has as theme “The War Within: Solutions for Survival,” will be declared open by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State. Captains of the industry, top business leaders and policy makers within and outside the marketing communication industry are expected at the AGM.

AAAN President, Ikechi Odigbo, said the association aims to use the AGM as a platform to engage in intellectual and critical discourse on the challenges facing the business and practice of Advertising in Nigeria and advocate unorthodox solutions in rebuilding and rebranding the industry.

The Chairman of the Events Planning Committee, Doyin Adewumi, stated that the association has decided to invite senior members to lead the discourse on the theme, adding that the discourse would be beneficial to delegates and members of the Association.

To underscore the importance of the AGM, the statement disclosed, the association has invited Jimi Awosika, Vice Chairman, Troyka Holdings. Other panellists include Mr. Steve Babaeko, Group CEO, X3M Ideas, Chizor Malize, CEO, Brandzone LLC and Igbo Amadi-Obi, CEO, BBDO.

It equally revealed that some senior members would be honoured with special recognition awards for meritorious service at the AGM/Congress.