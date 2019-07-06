 Run An All Inclusive Govt, Lawan Urges Oyetola

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has advised Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, to run an all-inclusive government with his victory at the Supreme Court.

Lawan, in a congratulatory message to Oyetola over his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday, urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

Describing the judgement as victory to democracy, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor and people of Osun State, he charged Oyetola to put behind him past events during the electioneering and its aftermath litigation, and concentrate on tackling the challenges facing the state.

Lawan urged him to run an all-inclusive government where everybody in the state would be carried along for the betterment of the state.

His words: “Your victory is a great joy and achievement for our party. We are delighted that after a long legal battle, Osun State can finally settle down for good governance.

“My advice to you as you champion the course of governance in the state is to see every indigene of the state as equal partner and stakeholder in driving the wheel of progress. Let your reign be exceptional by being magnanimous and focussed.”

The Senate President called on the people of the state to give maximum support and cooperation to the governor for the interest and progress of the state.

“Now that the legal battle is over, let us come together and embrace one another in the general interest of the State,” he further stated.