Remain Steadfast Despite Supreme Court Loss, Oke Counsels Supporters

Nseobong Okon-Ekong



A member of the House of Representatives Hon. Oluwole Oke, has urged PDP members to remain steadfast and return to the drawing board, in preparation for a contest in the future in Osun State.

Oke spoke in Abuja yesterday in the wake of the apex court governorship judgement in favour of APC in Osun State, emphasising that although the decision of the highest court in the land came against their hopes, desire and expectation, PDP members should however be consoled and remain committed to the tenets and values of the party.

He stressed, “The lesson for us as lawmakers to go back to the drawing board think through our laws, constitution and the electoral act to avoid a situation where both the Electoral body or the Courts will usurp the duty or functions of lawmakers.” He thanked party leader, businessman, Dr. Deji Adeleke for his moral, financial and spiritual support since his younger brother, Senator Ademola Adeleke joined the PDP as a senatorial candidate and eventually as an elected Senator as result of the death of the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, whom he regarded as a mentor.

Oke praised the efforts of Senator Ademola Adeleke for his sacrifices, adding that Adeleke, indeed, went through a lot. He continued, “My thanks and appreciation to our party leaders particularly our Chairman for his doggedness and hard work and our teeming party members and supporters for their trust in us.”

While congratulating Governor Oyetola on his victory, Oke urged the governor to bring his wealth of experience as a financial engineer to bear on governance. He added, “He should see every citizen of Osun as his and I urge every citizen to support him to succeed, while remaining vigilant as well.”

The lawmaker stated that Governor Oyetola remains in power for the next three and a half years pursuant to the Supreme Court ruling.

“I therefore wish to urge our members to remain vigilant and watchful and ensure delivery of democratic dividends to our people”

He concluded that the resources of the state accruing from the Federation Account, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and grants belong to them all and must therefore be prudently and efficiently managed for the benefit of the all and sundry.