New Artiste Kingcan Drops ‘All’

Upcoming recording artiste Eze Godson who goes by the stage name Kingcan dropped his first single titled ‘All’. The single which is a love song comes on the record label of Green World Entertainment.

According to the promising act who is passionate about doing music, “I have not dropped any song officially yet but looking to drop one by July 3. Everything is ready just that my promoters said let it be by that time.”

The Abia State born singer who started at the age of 10 floats between hip-hop and rap genre and has great musical influences from across the likes of M.I, Mode 9, Tuface, Jay Z and DMX.

“It all started with great influence of hip hop music when I was growing up as a child. I grew up with great hip hop music of great hip hop artists, like the likes of LL Cool J, Tupac, Bone Thugs and Harmony, Jay Z, Easy E, and so on. So due to my great passion of it I then developed interest in hip hop music.”