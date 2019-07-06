Edo APC youth leader tasks job seekers to take advantage of production centre, innovation hub, others

…says era of hooliganism, thuggery, illegal revenue collection over

Leader of the youth wing of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has tasked job seekers in the state to take advantage of the empowerment windows provided by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

The party’s youth leader, Hon. Valentine Aisuen, made the call during a tour of the Edo Production Centre in Benin City, the state capital.

According to Aisuen, who led other youths of the party on the tour, they were at the facility to assess the economic opportunities offered by the production centre to enable them mobilise other Edo youths to key into the governor’s programmes.

Hon. Aisuen said: “Our reason for coming to the Edo Production Centre is to see the things on ground and take the information to our constituency.

“After this tour, we will go back to the millions of Edo youths across the three senatorial districts and mobilise them to leverage on the empowerment initiatives of our governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.”

He expressed delight at the various offerings at the production centre and urged the youths to come forward, get training and set up their businesses.

He noted that there are various empowerment programmes available at the production centre, ranging from welding, tailoring, polythene making, shoe making and aluminium fabrication.

He declared that the days of illegal collection of revenue, thuggery and hooliganism were over in the state, adding that “it’s time to face reality.”

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Acquisition and Jobs Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, who received the youth leaders, said the Production Centre was part of the governor’s initiatives to support small businesses in the state.

Dare added that at the centre, “manufacturers get steady electricity, modern production equipment, training and space for the entrepreneurs to help boost their entrepreneurial spirit and scale up their businesses.”

She stressed that the governor’s desire is to replicate same production centres across the other local government areas of the state.

At the Innovation Hub in the city centre, Mrs Dare explained that the facility is for those interested in technology, young entrepreneurs, Information Communication Technology and sart-ups.

She urged the youths to avail themselves of the opportunities at the hub to showcase their products and learn a skill.