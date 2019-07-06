Buhari Condoles Lagos Fire Victims 

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja commiserated with families who lost their loved ones in an inferno in Oyegun, Lagos State, on Thursday. In a statement, the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari condoled with the people and government of Lagos over the fire disaster which claimed three lives and property.

Adesina said the president urged security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the unfortunate incident are brought to justice. He also said the president appealed to all Nigerians to avoid tampering with pipelines and sensitive installations across the country because such interferences put many lives at risk. He added that Buhari prayed God to accept the souls of the departed and comfort their families.