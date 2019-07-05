Lampard: Chelsea Job the Biggest Challenge of My Career

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said that returning to his former side as manager is the biggest challenge of his career.

The 41-year-old ex-England midfielder was appointed on Thursday by the club where he spent 13 years as a player.

Lampard had been in charge of Championship side Derby – his first job in management – for 14 months.

“I am not naive. I understand fans want success. I don’t see this as a risk. I am not fearful of the downsides,” he said.

When asked if taking charge at Stamford Bridge, where he has legendary status and is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, will be the biggest challenge he has faced, Lampard replied: “Yes.”

He added: “Coming here 19 years ago was a challenge. I had the radio on and some people were questioning whether I should be here for £11m.

“I thought last year was a huge challenge.”

Jody Morris, another former Chelsea midfielder, has moved from Derby with Lampard to take up the assistant coach role at Stamford Bridge.

Ex-Blues coach Chris Jones returns to the club, while former Chelsea midfielder Eddie Newton and under-23s coach Joe Edwards will also join Lampard’s backroom staff.

Former goalkeeper Petr Cech, who played for Chelsea between 2004 and 2015, returned in June as the club’s technical and performance advisor,while Lampard’s former team-mates Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele have been linked with returns.