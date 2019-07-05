Lagos Sparkled in Gold and Glam for MOET Grand Day

Mary Nnah

The Moët & Chandon Grand Day party, which held last week Saturday was one for the books, as Lagos city’s finest and most stylish crowd came out dripping in GOLD & GLAM for the most anticipated day party of the year, which was also in celebration of 150 years of the Iconic Moët & Chandon Imperial.

The annual and exclusive fete, Moet Grand Day hosted in over 80 countries worldwide by the international champagne house; Moet and Chandon, took place at the Pearl Towers in Eko Atlantic, and it was indeed an absolute glam party!

A private “Iconic GOLD” themed brunch started the affairs of the day with a star-studded guestlist that included Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Mo Cheddah, Mai Atafo, Basketmouth, Shaffy Bello, Uti Nwachukwu and a few more glamorous connoisseurs of the premium champagne brand.

The guests moved on to the All-Gold day party which had over a thousand celebrities, social influencers and socialites, all dazzling in GOLD, as they danced to the tunes of DJ FACTOR, while savoring glasses of champagne and creating Moet Moments till the very end!

The poolside of the Eko Pearl Towers glimmered in GOLD; from the double glistening media wall and GOLD carpet, to a photobooth which contained golden balloons and a transparent-door fridge packed with the reason for the celebration: Endless bottles of Moet & Chandon!

Held annually across the globe the event is a 24-hour celebration that sees the rich and fab from New York City to Ibiza and Tokyo rise a bubbly toast.