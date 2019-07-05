Foundation Gives Pupils in Ogun State Funfair Treat

Rebecca Ejifoma

A non-governmental organisation, Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF), recently dished out funfair treats, music and folklore to primary school pupils in its bid to put smiles on their faces.

The event, which held at Ifo Local Council Development Area (LDCA) in Ogun State, hosted four performing elementary schools. They were: N.U.D. School I & II, Local Government Primary School, Olose and Emmanuel African Primary School.

The children took turns to display their jigs and twist in a cultural dance contest, playlet, quiz as well as tug-of-the-rope. For DOAM foundation, it’s all about putting smiles on the faces of these children.

According to the representative of the organisation, Mrs. Adaeze Anyanna, every child deserved to be celebrated. “This celebration they are having today is in line with world Children’s Day 2019. They deserve to smile”.

Speaking further, Anyanna enthused that the event programme was simply a fun-filled party with a touch of examining and rewarding the pupils with goodie packs which included stationery among others.

Anyanna, however, commended the pupils as well as the teachers for responding to their call. “The annual programme aimed to celebrate with the children, and support their learning opportunities through a festive atmosphere. The striking thing is the massive turn out”.